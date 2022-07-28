Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $150,164,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,078,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

