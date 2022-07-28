Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $284.65. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.