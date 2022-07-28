Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

