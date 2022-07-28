Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gartner by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.