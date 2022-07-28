Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

