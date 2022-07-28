Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 146,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

