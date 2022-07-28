Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

