Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 77 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $271.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average of $243.48. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

