Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 833 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,217,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

