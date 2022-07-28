Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.