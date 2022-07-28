Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $239,000 Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
PS Business Parks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
