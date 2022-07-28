Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

RCL stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

