Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $289.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

