Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 28.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,727.50.

Relx Trading Up 1.6 %

Relx Company Profile

NYSE:RELX opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

