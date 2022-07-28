Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Republic First Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp Profile

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

(Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.