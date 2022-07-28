Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,473,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Parsons Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSN opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. Parsons’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.