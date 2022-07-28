Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PEBO stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

