Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 79.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,791 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $695,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

