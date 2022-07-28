Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY22 guidance at $2.18-2.24 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

