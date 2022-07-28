Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DOC stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 298.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.