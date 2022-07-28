Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,032 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

