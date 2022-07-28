PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.20.

NYSE:PJT opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

