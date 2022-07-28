Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 6,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,329,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $626.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.