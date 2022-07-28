Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 6,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,329,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.
In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $626.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.16.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
