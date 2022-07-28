Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.73

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1143500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

