Portillo’s (PTLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Portillo’s stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.
In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
