PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

