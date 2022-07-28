Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

