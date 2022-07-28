PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 204,068 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PPL Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.





