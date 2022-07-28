Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.8 %

PRMW stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

