PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Wedbush

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

