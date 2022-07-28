PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.21.

PHM opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

