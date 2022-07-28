Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.82.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$69.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.04. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

In other news, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In other TC Energy news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total value of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

