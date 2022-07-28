Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issued By William Blair

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Align Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $262.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.79. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.