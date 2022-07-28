Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

