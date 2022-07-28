Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

