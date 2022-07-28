Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.
ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
