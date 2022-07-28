Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2022 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

APA Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $74,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.