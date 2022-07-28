Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ET. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

