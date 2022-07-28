Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

