Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

ETRN stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,432,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after purchasing an additional 292,540 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 135.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

