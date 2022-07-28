Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

