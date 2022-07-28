Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
