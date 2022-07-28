Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amazon.com Trading Up 5.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.