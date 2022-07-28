Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Gentex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 416,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 23.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

