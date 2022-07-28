Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.36. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

