Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Raised by Analyst

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 2.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

