Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreased by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

HomeStreet Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of HMST opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $666.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.