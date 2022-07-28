Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

