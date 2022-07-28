Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:NGT opened at C$58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.18. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$56.55 and a 1-year high of C$108.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.33%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

