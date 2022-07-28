Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

